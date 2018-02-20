हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Like father, like son: Didier Drogba's 17-year-old son Isaac to play for Ligue 1 side Guingamp

Like Drogba, who began his career playing for Guingamp and later moved on to become a legend with Chelsea, his son too is set to start in similar fashion.  

Reuters| Updated: Feb 20, 2018, 11:12 AM IST
Didier Drogba's son Isaac unveils his Guingamp jersey. (Twitter)

London: Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba`s 17-year-old son Isaac has joined Ligue 1 side Guingamp as part of their under-19 academy, the French team said on Monday. The teenager follows in his father`s footsteps with Drogba making 50 appearances at Guingamp before his move to Marseilles and then Chelsea, where he scored 164 goals in 381 appearances for the Premier League club.

"Couldn`t be more proud of you Isaac Drogba," the 39-year-old said on his verified Instagram account. Didier Drogba won four league and FA Cup titles, one Champions League trophy and several individual honours during his nine seasons at Chelsea.

