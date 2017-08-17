close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 00:12
Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in focus as FIFA announces nominees for 2017 Football Awards today​

New Delhi: Couple of days after UEFA revealed the three shortlisted players for this year's Player of the Year award, sport's global governing body (FIFA) announced that nominated players will be announced on Thursday.

This is the second edition of the annual 'The Best FIFA Football Awards' events, after FIFA last year opted to go solo in awarding the best player after ending its six-year collaboration with magazine France Football.

As usual, usual suspects Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are expected to feature in the list. Last year, Ronaldo beat Messi to lift the incarnated title.

In a statemet released today, FIFA said "the world will move a step closer to learning the identities of this year’s winners," with FIFA announcing "the shortlists for four awards throughout the course of the day on FIFA.com and across social media."

The announcement will start 5:30 PM IST, beginning with the candidates for The Best FIFA Women’s Coach. It will concluded with those for The Best FIFA Men’s Player at 8:30 PM IST.

Here's the schedule is as follows (all times IST):

5:30 PM IST: The Best FIFA Women’s Coach shortlist

6:30 PM IST: The Best FIFA Men’s Coach shortlist

7:30 PM IST: The Best FIFA Women’s Player shortlist

8:30 PM IST: The Best FIFA Men’s Player shortlist

Fans all over the world will have plenty of choice when it comes to deciding where to catch the announcements. To find out who is in the running for the awards, simply keep your eyes peeled on FIFA.com or check out our social media accounts: @FIFAcom on Twitter using #TheBest, on The Best FIFA Football Awards official Facebook page, or on Instagram.

The release also confirmed the date, time and venue for the annual FIFA Gala, where all winners will be crowned – including the winners of the FIFA Fair Play Award, the FIFA Puskás Award, the FIFA Fan Award, the FIFA FIFPro World11, and the brand new The Best FIFA Goalkeeper award. It will take place in London on Monday, 23 October 2017.

Fans follow the action live on FIFA.com or through it'ssocial media accounts: @FIFAcom on Twitter using #TheBest, on The Best FIFA Football Awards official Facebook page, or on Instagram.

FIFA awardsBest AwardsCristiano RonaldoLionel MessiFIFA Galasports newsFootball News

