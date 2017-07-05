close
Lionel Messi expected to sign new contract at Barcelona with huge release clause: Reports

The five-times Ballon d`Or winner has been at Barcelona for close to two decades, rising through their youth system to become one of the most successful and recognisable footballers in the world.

Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 5, 2017 - 10:59
IANS

New Delhi: Barcelona forward Lionel Messi is set to sign a new contract to keep him at the La Liga club until 2021 with the option of a further one-year extension, according to media reports in Spain and Britain.

The Argentina international is expected to officially sign the deal when he returns to the club for pre-season training and the talisman`s new release clause is reported to have risen to 300 million euros ($340.65 million).

One of the biggest names in sport, the 30-year-old is the all-time top scorer for club and country. His expansive list of honours includes eight Spanish league titles and four Champions League trophies with Barcelona since his senior debut in 2003.

($1 = 0.8807 euros)

