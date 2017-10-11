Lionel Messi magic seals Argentina's 2018 World Cup spot; Chile out

New Delhi: Two-time winners Argentina were in danger of missing the 2018 FIFA World Cup, but a Lionel Messi hat-trick made sure that didn't happen as Albiceleste came from behind to beat Ecuador 3-1 early Wednesday morning at Estadio Olimpico Atahualpa, Quito.

Argentina drew 0-0 at home to Peru on in their penultimate CONMEBOL qualifier. A defeat in the final round of qualifying at high altitude, would have put Messi and co probably out of the next World Cup in Russia.

But, the 30-year-old Barcelona superstar produced a stunning performance to help his national side win the all-important match against an already eliminated Ecuador. Facing an eminent elimination, the visitors were behind immediately as Ecuador scored in the opening minute with Romario Ibarra beating Sergio Romero. And it was only 38 seconds into the match.

Argentina's response was quick though with Messi scoring first of his three goals after linking up with Angel Di Maria in the 12th minute. Eight minutes later, Messi helped Argentina take a deserved lead with a brilliant left-footed finish into the top corner.

Messi completed his hat-trick in the 62nd minute by scooping the ball over the onrushing Maximo Banguera. Enzo Perez did well to set up the play in front of a packed defensive line.

In an unexpectedly open game, Messi found the ball just outside the Ecuador box after a neat one-two with Perez and fended off a shove from one of the rival defenders before finishing the move with a classic finish.

With less than half-hour's play left in the game, the hosts committed bodies in front, showing a clear intent that they will not submit to their superior opponents.

Ecuador themselves enjoyed slightly better possession but failed to make the most out of nine attempts. They have got four shots on the goal as against Argentina's six from 13 attempts.

The win helped Argentina finished third in the ten-team qualifiers and booked their ticket to Russia. They are joined by Brazil (1st), Uruguay (2nd) and Colombia (4th). Fifth-placed Peru will take on New Zealand in the inter-confederation play-off.

In the final round of South American qualifiers, table toppers Brazil ended Chile's dream of successive World Cup appearance by beating the continental champions 2-0 at Sao Paulo.

Brazil were already qualified but, they showed no mercy as a Manchester City starlet Gabriel Jesus double set up 3-0 win. Paulinho opened the scoring in the 55th minute, which was followed by Jesus strikes in the 57th and 90+3rd minutes.

Chile started the match as the third-placed team on the final day of qualifiers, but ended sixth, missing the play-off spot to Peru on goal difference.

Peru did well to play out a 1-1 draw with Colombia in Lima. James Rodriguez scored in the 56th minute to break the deadlock, but Paolo Guerrero equalised for the hosts in the 76th minute.

The draw helped Colombia finished fourth.

Uruguay also came from behind to beat Bolivia 4-2 in Montevideo. Needing a point from the match, Uruguayans found themselves trailing in the 24th minute with a Gaston Silva own goal.

But strikes from Martin Caceres (39'), Edinson Cavani (42') and Luis Suarez (60' and 76') sealed the win. They finished second.