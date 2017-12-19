Lionel Messi receives awards for La Liga's top scorer, best player

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has received La Liga's top scorer and best player awards for the 2016-2017 season.

The Argentine striker scored 37 goals in league action last season to earn his fourth Pichichi Award for most goals in La Liga and his fifth Alfredo Di Stefano Trophy for best player, reports Efe.

"As I always say, if the individual awards come, they are welcome, but my main goal is to fight for all of the titles," Messi said during the Marca football awards ceremony here on Monday.

"As I said in the (European) Golden Shoe ceremony award, I would like to dedicate (these trophies) to the locker room," Messi said.

The ceremony comes days before the highly anticipated match between La Liga leaders Barça and defending champions Real Madrid on December 23.

"It is a special match because of what it means, because it is against Real Madrid and at their stadium. If we win, we will have a big advantage (14 points)," Messi said.

Although he downplayed the game's importance in the fight for the title, Messi said it would be nice if the team ended the year in an auspicious fashion.