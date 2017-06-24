close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Lionel Messi turns 30, Twitter lavishes praise on arguably the greatest footballer ever

The list of honours and milestones accomplished by the mercurial forward is endless, including a club record 507 goals, eight Spanish league titles, four Champions League titles and five Ballon d'Or awards.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, June 24, 2017 - 14:37
Lionel Messi turns 30, Twitter lavishes praise on arguably the greatest footballer ever

New Delhi: Barcelona superstar, Lionel Messi, who is widely touted as the greatest footballer ever, turns 30 years today. Born in Rosario, Messi was playing for Newell's Old Boys when he left everything to move to Spain.

The list of honours and milestones accomplished by the mercurial forward is endless, including a club record 507 goals, eight Spanish league titles, four Champions League titles and five Ballon d'Or awards.

Messi's rise as a global superstar didn't really look possible after he was diagnosed with a growth hormone deficiency at the age of 11 which stopped his normal growth rate. His parents could not afford his treatment, which was 900 USD per month and then FC Barcelona came in putting their faith in his envious talent.

The then Barcelona sporting director Carles Rexach offered to pay his medical bills and move his family to Spain. He signed Messi when the Argentine was just 13. Many of Messi's fans across the world know that he first signed on a paper napkin as there were no sheets available at that moment.

The Argentine, who has mesmerised everyone with his skill, drew special praise from fans all across social media, be it just fans or groups dedicated to the sport.

While Messi is primarily known for his accomplishments with Spanish giants Barcelona, not many know that he is also an Under-20 World Cup winner (2005) and Olympic gold medalist (2008) with Argentina.

TAGS

Lionel MessiTwitterBarcelonaMessi birthdayMessiArgentinaFootball News

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Best 4G Smartphones under Rs 5,000 In India

WI vs IND, 2nd ODI, PREVIEW: Opportunity for Yuvraj Singh to improve form as India eye rain-free outing
West Indies vs India 2017cricket

WI vs IND, 2nd ODI, PREVIEW: Opportunity for Yuvraj Singh t...

World No. 1 Andy Murray to warm up for Wimbledon at Hurlingham event
Tennis

World No. 1 Andy Murray to warm up for Wimbledon at Hurling...

Ex-Real Madrid defender Alvaro Arbeloa announces retirement from football
Football

Ex-Real Madrid defender Alvaro Arbeloa announces retirement...

Virat Kohli&#039;s picture &#039;peeping through dressing room&#039; goes viral, Twitterati come up with hilarious captions
West Indies vs India 2017cricket

Virat Kohli's picture 'peeping through dressing r...

WATCH: Harmanpreet Kaur&#039;s incredible last-over chase against South Africa in Women&#039;s World Cup qualifier
cricket

WATCH: Harmanpreet Kaur's incredible last-over chase a...

ICC confirms plans of hosting World XI series in Pakistan
cricket

ICC confirms plans of hosting World XI series in Pakistan

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video