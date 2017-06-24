Lionel Messi turns 30, Twitter lavishes praise on arguably the greatest footballer ever

New Delhi: Barcelona superstar, Lionel Messi, who is widely touted as the greatest footballer ever, turns 30 years today. Born in Rosario, Messi was playing for Newell's Old Boys when he left everything to move to Spain.

The list of honours and milestones accomplished by the mercurial forward is endless, including a club record 507 goals, eight Spanish league titles, four Champions League titles and five Ballon d'Or awards.

Messi's rise as a global superstar didn't really look possible after he was diagnosed with a growth hormone deficiency at the age of 11 which stopped his normal growth rate. His parents could not afford his treatment, which was 900 USD per month and then FC Barcelona came in putting their faith in his envious talent.

The then Barcelona sporting director Carles Rexach offered to pay his medical bills and move his family to Spain. He signed Messi when the Argentine was just 13. Many of Messi's fans across the world know that he first signed on a paper napkin as there were no sheets available at that moment.

The Argentine, who has mesmerised everyone with his skill, drew special praise from fans all across social media, be it just fans or groups dedicated to the sport.

Lionel Messi as a 8-year-old. Happy birthday Leo pic.twitter.com/eFBbK1fLGA — Leo Messi (@messi10stats) June 24, 2017

Today in 1987, 30 years ago, Lionel Andres "Leo" Messi, arguably the greatest footballer in the modern era, was born in Rosario, Argentina. pic.twitter.com/YfUKeGUJZM — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 24, 2017

GAL MORNING!!!

Messi turns 30 today, and we will be celebrating it all day with the hashtag #L30MESSI.

Are you joining the party? pic.twitter.com/lFVNEERSjD — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 24, 2017

701 Games

565 Goals

281 Assists

30 Trophies

41 Hattricks

5 Ballons d'Or

Golden Boots

Greatest ever

HBD Messi #L30MESSI pic.twitter.com/uk2Y0nh5Jn — Eric Eli Adzie (@Adjivic) June 24, 2017

Crazy scenes in Bengal as fans celebrate Lionel Messi's birthday. @fni #Indianfootball pic.twitter.com/IQg5Hv1Luh — Souvik Roy Chowdhury (@souvikrc) June 24, 2017

Happy birthday to one of the greatest players of all time. Leo Messi turns 30 today. pic.twitter.com/m4Cab3V9iw — Football__Tweet (@Football__Tweet) June 24, 2017

While Messi is primarily known for his accomplishments with Spanish giants Barcelona, not many know that he is also an Under-20 World Cup winner (2005) and Olympic gold medalist (2008) with Argentina.