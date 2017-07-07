close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Lionel Messi's prison sentence lifted in exchange for fine

The Barcelona player and his father were found guilty by a Catalan court last year of three counts of tax fraud to the tune of 4.1 million euros.

Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, July 7, 2017 - 19:17
Lionel Messi&#039;s prison sentence lifted in exchange for fine
Courtesy: Reuters

Madird: A Spanish court said on Friday it has exchanged a 21-month prison sentence handed to Soccer player Lionel Messi for tax fraud last July for a quarter-of-a-million-euro fine. 

The Barcelona player and his father were found guilty by a Catalan court last year of three counts of tax fraud to the tune of 4.1 million euros ($4.68 million) over income earned from image rights. 

The father also had his 15-month sentence exchanged for a fine of 180,000 euros, the court said. 

Neither Messi or his father would have served time in jail following the original ruling as defendants without a previous conviction are permitted to serve any sentence of under two years on probation. 

 

TAGS

Lionel MessiBarcelonafootball

From Zee News

India's Top 10 Selling Cars in May 2017

GST from July 1: What will be cheaper

World's biggest crocodile farms will blow your mind! IN...

LIVE: FIFA U-17 World Cup official draw
Football

LIVE: FIFA U-17 World Cup official draw

It&#039;s a dream and it&#039;s getting fulfilled, says Sunil Chhetri on India hosting FIFA U-17 World Cup
Football

It's a dream and it's getting fulfilled, says Sun...

PV Sindhu bags &#039;Sportsperson of the Year&#039; award
Badminton

PV Sindhu bags 'Sportsperson of the Year' award

WI vs IND: Skipper Virat Kohli extends unwavering support to MS Dhoni
West Indies vs India 2017cricket

WI vs IND: Skipper Virat Kohli extends unwavering support t...

WI vs IND: Delighted to have found guys like Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, says Virat Kohli
West Indies vs India 2017cricket

WI vs IND: Delighted to have found guys like Hardik Pandya,...

ICC Women&#039;s World Cup: Upbeat India eye semifinal spot against South Africa – Preview
cricket

ICC Women's World Cup: Upbeat India eye semifinal spot...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video