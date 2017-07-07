LIVE: FIFA U-17 World Cup official draw

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the official draw of 2018 FIFA U-17 World Cup being held in Mumbai.

India to play the USA on October 6 at 8 pm in New Delhi

Colombia join India and USA in Group A at A3 position.

In Group C, Iran take the C1 position

New Zealand are B3 in Group B

After Brazil, Spain in Group D at position Group D4

India are joined in Group A by the United States of America.

Group E has France at E4

Mexico at position F2 in Group F

Brazil, three-time champions of U-17 World Cup are in Group D and take the D3 position.

Germany in Group C and take the C3 position

Mali are in Group B and take the B2 position

India are in Group A and are team A1

PV Sindhu, Sunil Chhetri, Nwankwo Kanu, Esteban Cambiasso are on the stage to kickstart the draw.

Sports Minister Vijay Goel says "we can wait to see 24 talented teams take the ground in October."

"It is my dream that kids in all streets play football and I'm sure we'll realise the dream," says Vijay Goel.

Kanu brings the prestigious FIFA U-17 WC trophy to the stage while Cambiasso presents the official match ball, delivered by Kheleo (mascot).

The six venues for the FIFA U-17 WC are in New Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi, Goa, Guwahati and Kolkata.

Pot allocations:

Pot 1: India, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Mali, France

Pot 2: Spain, Japan, New Zealand, England, Iran, United States

Pot 3: Costa Rica, North Korea, Honduras, Iraq, Turkey, Colombia

Pot 4: Chile, Paraguay, Ghana, Guinea, Niger, New Caledonia

New Delhi: The official draw of the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup is being held in Mumbai. Considered as the breeding ground of future stars, one of FIFA's blue riband tournament is scheduled to be held in India from 6-28 October.

India, despite being an outsider to the world football, was given the honour to host the biennial tournament considering the huge potential it carries, and thus the colts earned a direct entry. But how well Luis Norton de Matos' boys perform in the competition will depend partly on the draw.