close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

LIVE: FIFA U-17 World Cup official draw

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the official draw of 2018 FIFA U-17 World Cup being held in Mumbai.

By Tanya Rudra | Last Updated: Friday, July 7, 2017 - 19:47
LIVE: FIFA U-17 World Cup official draw

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the official draw of 2018 FIFA U-17 World Cup being held in Mumbai.

India to play the USA on October 6 at 8 pm in New Delhi

Colombia join India and USA in Group A at A3 position.

In Group C, Iran take the C1  position

New Zealand are B3 in Group B

After Brazil, Spain in Group D at position Group D4

India are joined in Group A by the United States of America.

Group E has France at E4

Mexico at position F2 in Group F

Brazil, three-time champions of U-17 World Cup are in Group D and take the D3 position.

Germany in Group C and take the C3 position

Mali are in Group B and take the B2 position

India are in Group A and are team A1

PV Sindhu, Sunil Chhetri, Nwankwo Kanu, Esteban Cambiasso are on the stage to kickstart the draw.

Sports Minister Vijay Goel says "we can wait to see 24 talented teams take the ground in October."

"It is my dream that kids in all streets play football and I'm sure we'll realise the dream," says Vijay Goel.

Kanu brings the prestigious FIFA U-17 WC trophy to the stage while Cambiasso presents the official match ball, delivered by Kheleo (mascot).

The six venues for the FIFA U-17 WC are in New Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi, Goa, Guwahati and Kolkata.

Pot allocations:

Pot 1: India, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Mali, France

Pot 2: Spain, Japan, New Zealand, England, Iran, United States

Pot 3: Costa Rica, North Korea, Honduras, Iraq, Turkey, Colombia

Pot 4: Chile, Paraguay, Ghana, Guinea, Niger, New Caledonia

New Delhi: The official draw of the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup is being held in Mumbai. Considered as the breeding ground of future stars, one of FIFA's blue riband tournament is scheduled to be held in India from 6-28 October.

India, despite being an outsider to the world football, was given the honour to host the biennial tournament considering the huge potential it carries, and thus the colts earned a direct entry. But how well Luis Norton de Matos' boys perform in the competition will depend partly on the draw.

TAGS

FIFA U-17 World CupFootball NewsFIFA U-17 World Cup drawindia football news

From Zee News

India's Top 10 Selling Cars in May 2017

GST from July 1: What will be cheaper

World's biggest crocodile farms will blow your mind! IN...

Lionel Messi&#039;s prison sentence lifted in exchange for fine
Football

Lionel Messi's prison sentence lifted in exchange for...

It&#039;s a dream and it&#039;s getting fulfilled, says Sunil Chhetri on India hosting FIFA U-17 World Cup
Football

It's a dream and it's getting fulfilled, says Sun...

PV Sindhu bags &#039;Sportsperson of the Year&#039; award
Badminton

PV Sindhu bags 'Sportsperson of the Year' award

WI vs IND: Skipper Virat Kohli extends unwavering support to MS Dhoni
West Indies vs India 2017cricket

WI vs IND: Skipper Virat Kohli extends unwavering support t...

WI vs IND: Delighted to have found guys like Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, says Virat Kohli
West Indies vs India 2017cricket

WI vs IND: Delighted to have found guys like Hardik Pandya,...

ICC Women&#039;s World Cup: Upbeat India eye semifinal spot against South Africa – Preview
cricket

ICC Women's World Cup: Upbeat India eye semifinal spot...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video