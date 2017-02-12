LIVE: I-League, Kolkata Derby – East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan

FIRST-HALF

East Bengal 0 - 0 Mohun Bagan

38' - East Bengal got a goove pressing after some time, managed to win a throw in. Narayan Das's throw in found Anselme inside the Bagan box. Then a frightful sighe as Das and Katsumi collided mid-air.

Throw in again ato Bengal. Robin Singh won the ball and linked up with Mehtab, then switched direction.

36' - A fleeting possession for East Bengal ended with a loose play inside the Bagan half. Sanjoy Sen's players have shown more energy and purpose, even as hosts players found the proceedings little tough.

34' - Free kick for Mohun Bengal just outside the box. Katsumi's swinging delivery went out of player, corner for Bagan. Norde's delivery from the left corner almost produced the goal, but Ferreira's header missed the target, and went out of play after getting a huge deflection from a east Bengal player.

32' - Third corner for Mohun Bagan, and the Duffy's delivery failed to reach its intended target. Clearance for East Bengal.

30' - Half-an-hour play over, and Jeje had a nasty tumble on the left flank going for a 50-50 ball. The Mizo has been quiet today.

28' - Mohun Bagan left back Ghosh stretchered off. Had a bad fall after a collision. Goal kick to Bagan.

27' - Narayan Das had a long pass but Robin Singh was already marked, and the lanky striker failed to get the ball. From the counter, Bagan created another move. The match so far has been about Bagan's relentless attack against calculated defence from East Bengal.

24' - From the goal-kick, Mohun Bagan presented themselves with yet another chance, once again involving Katsumi and Kotal. But East Bengal managed to cleared the danger away, thanks to a free kick.

21' - After the initial turbulence, East Bengal players have managed to settle a bit, and have their first real attempt on the opposition goal. Skipper Anselme got a running play ending with a left footed attempt. On the target.

20' - East Bengal skipper Anselme got his first real run inside the Bagan half. He tried to link up with Robin Singh, but nothing came off it. A throw in nonetheless. Narayan Das failed to have a decent throw in.

19' - Eduardo Ferreira got some mopping up for Mohun Bagan. The Brazilina medio has been controlling the flow of the game, and from a long ball, Norde got another chance. But the East Bengal defenders mobbed the Bagan player.

17' - Poojari committed a rough foul on Norde on the left flank, near the centre line. Free kick to Mohun Bagan. From the restart, East Bengal won the ball back and have had a long ball. Wasted chance.

14' - Second corner kick of the match to Bagan again. Katsumi's corner managed to create enough chaos inside the East Bengal box, but Norde failed to make the most of the chance.

12' - Norde and Duffy got yet another incisive run inside the East Bengal box, but their final play ended up without a clue. And on the counter, Poojari had a decent run.

9' - A long ball from Mehatab Hussain ended up conceding the possession to Mohun Bagan, then the visitors have the first corner of the match. But still a wasted chance from the flag kick.

7' - East Bengal wasted a throw in the final third. The ball trickled down to the box and Mohun Bagan goalie collected it gleefully. The match is being watched by Stephen Constantine, the national coach.

5' - Despite playing a waiting game, East Bengal have the first real chance of the match. A goal-mouth scramble ended with a desperate clearance. Moments later Robin Singh was adjudged off side. Yes, there was a call for foul play. Free kick to Mohun Bagan.

3' - Katsumi managed tp breach through the East Bengal defence on the right flank, but still a loose play as the Japanese star failed to control his second ball. Second goal-kick for East Bengal.

1' - Slow start to the match with Mohun Bagan getting the first few moves inside the East Bengal half.

Minutes into the kick off. Season's first Kolkata derby will be played at Kanchanjangha Stadium, Siliguri with East Bengal hosting Mohun Bagan.

New Delhi: East Bengal is all set to lock horns with Mohun Bagan in the year's first Kolkata Derby at the Kanchenjunga stadium, Siliguri.

With the Trevor Morgan's side sitting atop comfortably with 19 points from seven matches, it will be aiming to extend their lead to six points over Bagan, who are ranked second. On the other hand, the Mariners, who have 16 points from six matches, will be aiming for a victory to keep them at level with East Bengal.

In their last two encounters, one ended in a draw while the other went in favour of East Bengal. So it is time for Bagan to equalise the head-to-head record.

EB's crucial striker Willis Deon Plaza's presence is however doubtful for today's match, due to his calf injury. But Mehtab Hossain will be back in the defense after being on the bench for two consecutive games due to suspension.

As far as Mohun Bagan are concerned, the side will be banking on their strikers- Jeje Lalpekhlua, Katsumi Yusa and the frenchman Sony Norde. Apart from this, Eduardo Ferreira will be there to defend after coming back from injury.

This is how the starting line-up looks

Players to watch out for:

East Bengal- Wedson Anselme, Mehtab Hossain, Robin Singh

Mohun Bagan: Sony Norde, Daryl Duff, Eduardo Ferreira

Venue: Kachenjunga Stadium, Siliguri

Date & Time: February 12 (Sunday); 4:30pm IST

TV channel: Ten 2 channel

Live Streaming: Ten Sports