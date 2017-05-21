LIVE Sunday Football: Premier League, La Liga and Federation Cup scores and updates

New Delhi: Welcome to our live football blog of season finale actions from England (Premier League), Spain (La Liga) and Italy (Serie A), and India's Federation Cup. Stay tune for all the goals and important updates.

We are down to the final day's action in the Premier League and La Liga, where there are still a few key battles to look forward to.

As far as Indian football is concerned, Bengaluru FC take on defending champions Mohun Bagan in the final of the Federation Cup in Cuttack.

In England, while Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are guaranteed their respective spots in next season's UEFA Champions League, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City are still battling for the remaining two spots, although Pep Guardiola's side is confident of their qualification considering the supreme goal difference.

In Spain, leaders Real Madrid need a win or draw against hosts Malaga to put their hands on the league title for the first time since the 2011-12 season. The coveted trophy has either been with Barcelona or Atletico Madrid all these while. In some circles, it's already been 'confirmed' that Los Blancos are already the new champions, considering how Malaga – thanks to their binding clause signed during the transfer of Isco to capital – will play a good host to Cristiano Ronaldo & Co.

In Italy, leaders Juventus are three points away from clinching a 6th consecutive league title, but a slip-up today against relegation-threatened Crotone will give second-placed AS Roma a chance to dethrone the Old Lady from league summit. Massimiliano Allegri's team sure do have a game in hand.

In Federation Cup, defending champions Mohun Bagan will be aiming to bury the disappointment of I-League slip-up as they take on Bengaluru FC in the final. The 14-time champions of the blue riband tourney have won it more than any other side in the history of the competition and will look to reassert their supremacy and book an AFC Cup berth for the next season.

Here are the top fixtures to look forward to today:-

Federation Cup Final:

Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC

Live Streaming: Ten Sports and Sony LIV

Kick Off: 7 PM IST

Premier League (All kick offs at 7:30 PM IST)

Arsenal vs Everton, Burnley vs West Ham, Chelsea vs Sunderland, Hull vs Tottenham, Leicester vs Bournemouth, Liverpool vs Middlesbrough, Manchester United vs Crystal Palace, Southampton vs Stoke, Swansea vs West Brom, Watford vs Manchester City

Live Streaming: Hotstar

La Liga

8:15 PM - Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao, Valencia vs Villarreal, Celta Vigo vs Real Sociedad; 11:30 PM - Barcelona vs Eibar, Malaga vs Real Madrid

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Stay tuned for latest action from the world of football right here