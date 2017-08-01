Liverpool are focussed on winning Premier League title, says Jurgen Klopp

New Delhi: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is confident that his side is one of the major contenders to win the Premier League title this season.

Liverpool started the 2016-17 season strongly and were only six points behind leaders Chelsea in January.

But they fell away with only one league win in January and February, and finished fourth, 17 points behind the champions.

"Yes, we will be playing for the championship," Klopp told Reuters.

"We don't start a season by not having any ambitions. We have to have our goals and I think we have a very good team now. We did have a bit of bad luck last season. I think we can play a little bit better."

"Let's hope everything will work very well and that there isn't much more to improve. We have to work very hard on it and we`re doing that."

The Merseyside club will face German champions Bayern Munich in the Audi Cup at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday as part of their pre-season preparations.

They will be without forward Divock Origi, who has a muscle problem, and defender Joe Gomez, who has a knee injury.

They begin their Premier League campaign on Saturday 12 August at Watford.