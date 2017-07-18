Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva set for Lazio move

Rome: Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva looks set to join Lazio after the Serie A club on Monday posted a picture of the Brazilian having a medical on their official Twitter account.

British media said Liverpool had accepted a bid of 5 million pounds ($6.53 million) for Lucas, who was pictured on Sunday holding a Lazio scarf at an airport where he was mobbed by fans.

He is Liverpool`s current longest-serving player after 10 years on Merseyside but was left out of the squad for Friday`s friendly draw with Wigan Athletic to sort out his future.

The 30-year-old started 19 games in all competitions last season and has made a total of 346 appearances -- 247 in the Premier League -- since arriving from Gremio in 2007.

($1 = 0.7659 pounds)