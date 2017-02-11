Liverpool vs Spurs: Mauricio Pochettino aims to break Anfield jinx to close gap from leaders Chelsea

New Delhi: It was back in 2011 when Dutch star Rafael van der Vaart chested the ball and sent a powering shot over the Reds defense line to find the net. That was the last time when Spurs took home 3 points from Anfield. Since then the much troubled 'Anfiled Jinx' has continued. Before that, it was 1993 when today's visitors had claimed victory in Merseyside.

In Saturday's late kick-off, EPL fans will witness Tottenham Hotspur battling it out against Liverpool at Anfield, hoping to break the jinx and reduce the 9-point Chelsea lead at the top of EPL table to 6.

The Reds are currently are on an incredible streak against Spurs, going undefeated in past 8 occasions (5 wins and 3 draws). In their last match at White Hart Lane, Spurs managed to equalise at the 72nd minute with a clinical finish from Danny Rose to end 1-1.

Despite the history, Liverpool won't be favourites in the battle after incurring a bad start to the year 2017. With just one win in the past 10 matches, Jurgen Klopp's position is under threat for the first time since joning in 2015. The result has in fact dismantled their dreams of putting a threat on the table toppers, Chelsea. Thus the North Londers, who had a comparitively better start this year, will be banking on this opportunity to reduce the gap. Liverpool's loss will also prove to be worthy for for Manchester United, who will then move on to the fifth position, provided they defeat Wartford at Old Trafford. Their 15 unbeaten league steak will surely prove to be a confidence booster for the Red Devils.

On the contrary, the German boss still feels that his side can win the next 14 games in a row and give a tough fight to Chelsea. And with the jinx in mind, Liverpool can start of with this dream campaign right from Anfield.

Here's a look at some great goals from the clashes between the two in history:-

24 hours to go. The countdown to kick-off at Anfield is on... #COYS pic.twitter.com/hNWTiePtxA — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 10, 2017