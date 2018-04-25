Liverpool's English midfielder Oxlade-Chamberlain's World Cup in doubt after injury

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool and England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain`s hopes of heading to the World Cup are in doubt after he suffered a what appeared to be a serious injury in the 5-2 win over AS Roma in their Champions League semi-final, first leg on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old, who joined Liverpool from Arsenal in August, was carried off on a stretcher in the 18th minute after making a sliding tackle on Roma full-back Aleksandar Kolarov. Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said the England international`s season looked to be over.

"Yes, that is how it is, unfortunately. All the medical department is quite concerned even without a scan and the season is not that long anymore," he said. "It’s probably a really bad injury. If we can say that already before the scan, that’s never good news so that means for us it’s a massive blow, of course," he said.

“We have still a few very important games to go and the squad doesn’t get bigger in the moment, so we obviously need to be creative in the next few games.” England`s opening World Cup game in Russia is on June 18.