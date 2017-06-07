close
London bridge attack: This football fan yelled “F**k you, I’m Millwall” at terrorists and fought with bare fists

Larner was rushed to the intensive care ward of St Thomas’ Hospital, where he was treated for knife wounds all over his body. 

Last Updated: Wednesday, June 7, 2017 - 17:04
London bridge attack: This football fan yelled “F**k you, I’m Millwall” at terrorists and fought with bare fists
Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: In a tremendous act of bravado, one of the football fans took on three knife-wielding London terror attackers armed with bare hands.

While there was a situation of instant panic, Roy Larner yelled “F**k you, I’m Millwall” at the attackers, which gave some time for dozens to escape away.

According to a report published in the Independent, Larner has already been hailed a hero, with a petition launched for him to be awarded the George Cross medal for his actions in the Black and Blue steakhouse on Saturday night.

The attackers attacked at Larner which left wounds all over his body.

Larner was rushed to the intensive care ward of St Thomas’ Hospital, where he was treated for knife wounds all over his body. After being discharged, the 47-year-old who is a Millwall fan had told The Sun how he reacted when the killers burst into the restaurant shouting “Islam, Islam” and “This is for Allah”.

“Like an idiot,” he told the newspaper, “I shouted back at them. I thought, ‘I need to take the p*** out of these b******s’.”

“I took a few steps towards them and said, ‘F*** you, I’m Millwall’. And so they started attacking me.”

The attack took place at London Bridge and Borough Market.

It was the third terror attack to strike the UK this year, after a man drove a car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in March and the bomb attack on an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester two weeks ago.

On 22 May, 22 people were killed and 116 injured in a suicide bombing at Manchester Arena.

London Bridge AttackRoy LarnerFootball News

