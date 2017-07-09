Luis Suarez crashes Lionel Messi’s honeymoon party! See picture here

New Delhi: Lionel Messi is probably the world’s most well-known and loved athlete. And even if it is off the footy field, every move of his is closely followed. There was great buzz in papers and bulletin headlines around his wedding a few days ago. And now the soccer star is busy with his honeymoon in the Caribbean!

It is not just the Messis that are in focus but also those who visit them. Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez gave Messi a surprise and crashed his honeymoon party. But the sport that Messi is, he even allowed Suarez to post the picture of the two families together on Twitter!

Gracias por la visita pasamos genial Thank you for the visit we had a great one pic.twitter.com/YPBMzOhfiF — Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) July 8, 2017

Talking about the recent big wedding, a civil ceremony for Messi, 30, and Antonela Roccuzzo, 29, was held at a luxury hotel in the city of Rosario (Argentina) on June 30.

Messi met Roccuzzo when he was just five years old. She is the cousin of his best friend, Lucas Scaglia, who also became a professional football player.

The couple, who now live in Barcelona, have two sons together.

Among the guests at the wedding were Messi's Barcelona teammates Luis Suarez, Neymar, Gerard Pique and his wife, Colombia's pop star Shakira. A number of guests flew into Rosario on private jets. (with wires inputs)