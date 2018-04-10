Man City's coach Guardiola optimistic despite reaching CL semis

LONDON: Manchester City chief coach Pep Guardiola looked optimistic on Monday about his side's chances to beat English Premiere League (EPL) rival Liverpool and advance to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals, despite losing 0-3 in the first leg of the last-8 round.

Guardiola said City had to be at their best on Tuesday when they are to host Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium, reports Efe.

"Of course, to go through you have to make almost the perfect game -- create chances, be clinical and concede few chances," Guardiola said during a press conference. "All the conditions have to be perfect to go through."

"To reach the semi-final would be the second time in our beautiful history," he said. "I don't have to talk about how beautiful it is."

The former FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach seemed to be prepared for a scenario in which his team would need to respond to Liverpool scoring.

"We have to focus on what we do. If we concede a goal, don't give up," he said. "We did it many times, in a short time we can create chances and after you have to be clinical. And if we are not clinical, okay, next one, next one, next one."

Manchester City are in the top spot in the EPL, but on Saturday lost 2-3 to cross-town rival Manchester United after squandering a 2-0 first-half lead.

The last time Guardiola led a team to a Champions League title was with Barcelona in the 2010/2011 season.