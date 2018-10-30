हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
EPL

Manchester City beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 to reclaim Premier League lead

The victory on Monday night brings defending champions Manchester City to 26 points, the same as likewise undefeated Liverpool, with the Manchester based side leading on goal difference.

Manchester City beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 to reclaim Premier League lead
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ManCity

Manchester City took an early lead, thanks to a defensive blunder by Tottenham Hotspur and hung on to win 1-0.

The victory on Monday night brings defending champions Manchester City to 26 points, the same as likewise undefeated Liverpool, with the Manchester based side leading on goal difference. Tottenham Hotspur are fifth with 21 points.

The night began with a moment of silence in honour of Leicester City club chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four other people who died when their helicopter crashed in the parking lot of King Power Stadium following a match on Saturday, reports Efe news.

And it was perhaps fitting that the only goal came from Riyad Mahrez, a crucial part of the Leicester City side who captured the imagination of the world when they overcame 5,000-1 odds to win the Premier League in 2015-2016.

Yet the match between two of the Premier League`s most entertaining sides was marred by the state of the pitch at Wembley Stadium, left badly torn up after Sunday`s NFL game in London.

The goal began with a deep pass from Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson that Tottenham Hotspur defender Kieran Trippier headed toward his own goal. City attacker Raheem Sterling won the race to the ball and fed it to Mahrez who made it 1-0 for the visitors.

City went on to dominate until the break with Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris needing help from the post to stop Mahrez from doubling the lead.

The Manchester based club got another golden opportunity in the second half when David Silva fumbled a shot with the ball rolling on to Sterling, who failed to convert effectively.

Tottenham improved as the second period wore on with late sub Dele Alli serving up a perfect pass for Erik Lamela only to see the Argentine fire over the cross-bar.

Tags:
EPLManchester CityTottenham HotspurLeicester CityVichai SrivaddhanaprabhaRiyad MahrezKieran Trippier

