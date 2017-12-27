Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure is back from international retirement, according to his agent Dimitry Seluk

New Delhi: Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has come out of international retirement, according to his agent Dimitry Seluk's Twitter handle on Tuesday, 26th December 2017.

Yaya @YayaToure has decided to return to Ivory Coast national team. He wants to win another trophy with the Elephants of Ivory Coast. — Dimitry Seluk (@dmitriseluk) December 26, 2017

The Ivory Coast international has become surplus to requirements under Pep Guardiola's management and has barely featured this season (eight appearances). He last played for his country in September 2016. He has appeared 100 FIFA recognised international matches for his nation, scoring 19 goals.

The box-to-box midfielder was part of his country's squad when they won the Africa Cup of Nations in 2015.

Ivory Coast have failed to qualify for FIFA World Cup 2018 – to be played in Russia. Their next major tournament will be the the Africa Cup of Nations in 2019.