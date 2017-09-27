close
Manchester City overcome Shakhtar Donetsk in Champions League

Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, September 27, 2017 - 09:30
Manchester: Kevin De Bruyne`s perfectly-struck 48th minute goal and a late Raheem Sterling effort gave Manchester City a 2-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in their Champions League Group F game on Tuesday to make it two wins out of two for Pep Guardiola`s side.

But City`s Argentine striker Sergio Aguero missed a chance to equal the club`s all-time scoring record when he had a 72nd minute penalty saved by Andriy Pyatov. The miss left him one goal behind Eric Brook`s record of 177 goals in all competitions.

The Premier League leaders now top Group F on six points with Shakhtar and Napoli both on three points.

After a frustrating first half, in which Shakhtar threatened on the break thanks to some clever moves by Brazilian Bernard while City struggled to find the final pass, De Bruyne broke the deadlock.

The Belgian unleashed a fine right-foot shot from the edge of the area after being well set-up by David Silva with Shakhtar keeper Andriy Pyatov left helpless.

City should have added to their tally in the second half with Leroy Sane and Aguero both going close but it was the two substitutes who combined to make sure of the win.

Sterling, who had missed a great chance from a low De Bruyne cross made amends in the final minute when he fired home after good work from Bernardo Silva.

City, who were without injured left-back Benjamin Mendy, face champions Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.

