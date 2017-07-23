close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Manchester City sign Danilo from Real Madrid on five-year contract

The 26-year-old joined Madrid in 2015 and played 24 matches for Zinedine Zidane's side last season as they won the Spanish league title.

Reuters| Last Updated: Sunday, July 23, 2017 - 19:33
Manchester City sign Danilo from Real Madrid on five-year contract
Courtesy: Reuters

London: Manchester City have signed defender Danilo from Spanish champions Real Madrid on a five-year contract for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club said on Sunday.

The 26-year-old joined Madrid in 2015 and played 24 matches for Zinedine Zidane's side last season as they won the Spanish league title, sealed their second consecutive Champions Legaue trophy and won the Club World Cup.

"I am very, very happy to be joining Manchester City," Danilo told City's website (mancity.com).

"There has been strong interest from other clubs, but it has always been my ambition to play for Pep Guardiola. As soon as I heard of his interest, I knew immediately I wanted to be a City player.

"I can't wait to get started and I'm looking forward to getting to know my new teammates over the coming weeks."

British media reports claimed the Brazilian joined City for a fee of around 26 million pounds ($33.78 million), making him manager Guardiola's second major defensive signing in the current window following Kyle Walker's arrival earlier this month.

Danilo, who previously won two league titles in four years at Portuguese club FC Porto, will join his new team mates in their pre-season U.S. tour and could face his former club when City play Madrid on Wednesday.

TAGS

Manchester CityDaniloReal MadridFootball NewsPremier League

From Zee News

WATCH: Akshay Kumar cheers for Team India from stands at ICC Women’s World Cup final
cricket

WATCH: Akshay Kumar cheers for Team India from stands at IC...

Andy Roddick reflects on career spent in vacuum of Big Four
Tennis

Andy Roddick reflects on career spent in vacuum of Big Four

WATCH: Chelsea playmaker Pedro suffers concussion after horrible collision with Arsenal goalie David Ospina
Football

WATCH: Chelsea playmaker Pedro suffers concussion after hor...

Want-away Neymar dazzles as Barcelona down Juventus 2-1 in pre-season friendly
Football

Want-away Neymar dazzles as Barcelona down Juventus 2-1 in...

Other Sports

Mary Kom denies making deriding remarks against fellow boxe...

David de Gea is staying at Manchester United, says Jose Mourinho
Football

David de Gea is staying at Manchester United, says Jose Mou...

Other Sports

India end campaign with five medals in World Para Athletics

Set up 24x7 helpline for athletes: Pullela Gopichand on doping
BadmintonOther Sports

Set up 24x7 helpline for athletes: Pullela Gopichand on dop...

WATCH: Experienced Jhulan Goswami rips apart England top order in ICC Women&#039;s World Cup final
cricket

WATCH: Experienced Jhulan Goswami rips apart England top or...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video