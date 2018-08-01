हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Manchester City

Manchester City sign defender Philippe Sandler

Manchester City have signed defender Philippe Sandler from Dutch top division side PEC Zwolle, the Premier League champions announced here on Tuesday.

Manchester City sign defender Philippe Sandler
Twitter@PhilippeSandler

Manchester City have signed defender Philippe Sandler from Dutch top division side PEC Zwolle, the Premier League champions announced here on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old, a product of the Ajax Amsterdam youth system, has represented the Netherlands at under-20 level and can play as a centre back or in a holding midfield position.

City did not provide financial details of the deal, but media reports said the fee was in the region of 3 million euros ($3.51 million). The reports added that Sandler could be loaned back to a club in the Netherlands.

Sandler is City’s third signing of the close season and follows forward Riyad Mahrez and defensive midfielder Claudio Gomes into the club.

City face FA Cup winners Chelsea in the Community Shield on Sunday, before Pep Guardiola’s team take on Arsenal in their opening league clash on August, 12.

Tags:
Manchester CityPhilippe SandlerPremier LeagueDutch defenderfootball

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close