Manchester United agree to sign Swedish defender Victor Lindelof from Benfica

"Manchester United is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement with Benfica for the transfer of Victor Lindelof, subject to a medical examination, international clearance and personal terms," United said in a statement.

AFP| Last Updated: Sunday, June 11, 2017 - 08:47

London: Manchester United have reached an agreement to sign Swedish international centre-back Victor Lindelof from Benfica, the Europa League champions announced on Saturday.

"Manchester United is pleased to announce that it has reached agreement with Benfica for the transfer of Victor Lindelof, subject to a medical examination, international clearance and personal terms," United said in a statement.

"A further announcement will be made once the transfer is complete."

United did not disclose how much they will pay for Lindelof, but British media reports said the fee would be around £31 million ($39.5 million, 35 million euros).

Lindelof, 22, joined Benfica from home-town club Vasteras SK in 2012 and has won three Portuguese league titles and two Portuguese Cups during his time in Lisbon.

Lindelof is in line to become the second centre-back signed by United manager Jose Mourinho following last year`s £30 million capture of Ivory Coast international Eric Bailly from Villarreal.

Mourinho also has England pair Chris Smalling and Phil Jones at his disposal, along with Argentina international Marcos Rojo, while Dutch utility man Daley Blind has slotted into central defence on occasion.

Lindelof will be United`s first new signing of the close season.

They are also in the market for a striker, having included Zlatan Ibrahimovic, currently sidelined by a serious knee injury, on their list of players due to be released on Friday.

Manchester United, Victor Lindelof, Benfica, Football News

