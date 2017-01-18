close
Last May, during a United-Bournemouth Premier League match, spectators were evacuated from Old Trafford when a suspect package was discovered in a toilet.

Manchester United becomes `first` Premier League club to appoint counter-terror chief: Reports

New Delhi: English giants Manchester United have become the first club in Premier League to appoint a counter-terrorism manager, reports claimed on Wednesday.

British media today reported that the Old Trafford outfit has appointed an unnamed former member of the Manchester police and made the announcement at a fans` forum recently.

United had suffered two embarrassing security blunders in recent months. Last May, during a United-Bournemouth Premier League match, spectators were evacuated from Old Trafford when a suspect package was discovered in a toilet.

In another incident, two United fans hid in the loos in the hope to attend their game with Arsenal.

But going forward, the Theatre of Dreams will have stringent security measures on match days.

First Published: Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 23:38

