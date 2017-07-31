close
Manchester United complete signing of Nemanja Matic from Premier League champions Chelsea

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 31, 2017 - 21:08
Manchester United complete signing of Nemanja Matic from Premier League champions Chelsea
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Manchester United completed the signing of Nemanja Matic from Premier League champions Chelsea on a three-year deal on Monday.

Jose Mourinho expressed his delight at signing the midfelder by telling United's website, "Nemanja is a Manchester United player and a Jose Mourinho player. He represents everything we want in a footballer; loyalty, consistency, ambition, team player."

"I would like to thank him for his desire to join us because without that, it would be impossible to have him here. I am sure our players and supporters will love him. A big welcome to our new No. 31."

The number 31 was vacated by Bastian Schweinsteiger in March when he left Old Trafford for MLS side Chicago Fire.

After the signing, Matic said, "I am delighted to have joined Manchester United. To work with José Mourinho once again was an opportunity I couldn't turn down."

"I have enjoyed my time at Chelsea and would like to thank the club and the fans for their support. I cannot wait to meet my new team-mates and to start training with them.This is a very exciting time for the club and I am looking forward to playing my part in creating more history for this great club."

The Serbia international becomes United's third signing of the summer following defender Victor Lindelof from Benfica and Romelu Lukaku from Everton. Matic could make his debut against Sampdoria in Dublin on Wednesday or in the UEFA Super Cup against Real Madrid next week.

Matic was a key component of Chelsea's title-winning team in 2014-15 after Mourinho brought him back to the club from Benfica.

