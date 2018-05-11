हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Manchester United finish second in Premier League after goalless draw against West Ham

Manchester United, 19 points behind champions Manchester City, moved four points clear of third-placed Tottenham Hotspur with one league game left, and will play Chelsea in the FA Cup final on May 19. West Ham are 15th in the table.

Manchester: Manchester United secured the point they needed to finish second in the Premier League with a dull 0-0 draw at West Ham United on Thursday. There were few chances in a tepid first half, though Alexis Sanchez forced a good save from West Ham keeper Adrian and Marko Arnautovic looked the most likely West Ham player to make a breakthrough.

Paul Pogba curled a couple of shots narrowly wide for Manchester United, and the France midfielder was booked in the dying stages for kicking out at West Ham`s Mark Noble, who was also shown a yellow card as tempers frayed.

