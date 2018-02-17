Manchester United great Nemanja Vidic to visit India

Mumbai: Manchester United great Nemanja Vidic will be present as a special guest on occasion of the third edition of the Football Movement that is slated to be held here on February 22 and 23.

The two-day conference will feature speakers, including English Premier League (EPL) managing director Richard Masters, director general of the UK Department for International Trade, India & South Asia and representatives of the Indian Super League (ISL) and the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Nemanja Vidic said: "It is clearly an exciting time for football in India at the moment. As a professional footballer, I saw firsthand not just the passion for the EPL but also how football can positively impact communities around the world.

"I am looking forward to bringing some of my own Premier League experiences to the Football Movement conference next week."

Richard Masters, Premier League Managing Director, said: "The continued popularity of the ISL, the success of the recent U-17 FIFA World Cup and the millions of passionate Premier League fans demonstrate the growing interest in football in India."