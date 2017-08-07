close
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho ready to make move for Real Madrid's Gareth Bale

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 7, 2017 - 22:34
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho ready to make move for Real Madrid&#039;s Gareth Bale

New Delhi: Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed that he will pursue Gareth Bale if the Welshman is not in Zinedine Zidane's plans at Real Madrid next season.

Bale has been linked with a move to Old Trafford, with Real Madrid reportedly keen to sign Monaco teenager Kylian Mbappe to fill his role.

Mourinho told a news conference: "Well if he is playing tomorrow, no I wouldn't think of that, it's because he's in the coach's plans and the club's plans, because he also has that motivation to continue at Real Madrid. So I haven't even thought about the possibility."

"If he is not in the club's plans, that - with the arrival of another player - would mean he was on his way out. I will try to be waiting for him on the other side and fight with other coaches that would want him on their team."

"But if he plays, that is the best confirmation that he is wanted by the team."

Earlier on Monday, Bale was named in Madrid's 24-man squad for the game alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, who returned to training after missing the club's pre season tour.

The 28-year-old travelled to Skopje with the European champions ahead of their UEFA Super Cup tie against United at the Philip II Arena on Tuesday.

