Manchester United on verge of completing Nemanja Matic's signing from Chelsea: Reports

New Delhi: Nemanja Matic is set to be announced as a Manchester United player after a picture emerged of the Serbia international in the club's training gear.

A picture of Matic wearing a United training top sporting the No. 31 vacated by Bastian Schweinsteiger has been doing the rounds on social media and is understood to be real.

Matic underwent a medical on Sunday afternoon at United's Carrington training ground and could be unveiled as early as Sunday evening after Chelsea agreed to allow the 28-year-old to join their Premier League rivals for GBP 40million.

Matic, who was left out of Chelsea's pre-season tour to China, is set to become Jose Mourinho's third signing of the summer.

Mourinho has been desperately looking for a long-term replacement for the 36-year-old midfielder Michael Carrick.

The former Blues' manager signed Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku from Everton and Sweden centre half Victor Lindelof from Benfica.