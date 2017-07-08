Manchester United target Romelu Lukaku arrested in Los Angeles after noise complaint

New Delhi: Everton's Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku, who is being linked with a move to Manchester United, has reportedly been arrested in Los Angeles for 'disturbing the peace' at his rented mansion in Beverley Hills.

Reports claimed that the incident occurred on July 2 when the 24-year-old Belgium international allegedly triggered multiple complaints from nearby residents.

He was subsequently given a misdemeanor citation, thus escaping hauling into the police station. However, he has been given a court date in October.

Earlier, Lukaku agreed to a £75 million fee to join the Old Trafford club.