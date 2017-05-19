Manchester United vs Ajax Europa League final: Live Streaming, Date, Time, Telecast

New Delhi: Group A runners-up Manchester United will take on Group G winners Ajax in the Europa League final at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, on Wednesday 24 May. Kick-off will be at 12:15 AM IST on Friday. Ajax will be considered, for administrative purposes, the home team.

Mathematically eliminated from a top-four finish in the Premier League, Manchester United now need to win the Europa League in order to qualify for next year's Champions League. If United falls to Ajax, they will miss out on Champions League play for the third time in the past four years.

If United wins, they will become the fifth team – after Ajax, Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Juventus – to win all three of UEFA's major club competitions.

Some facts about the final:

Ajax are in their first European final since their penalty shoot-out defeat to Juventus during the 1995/96 Champions League campaign.

The Europa League final will be played exactly 22 years after Ajax claimed their last European trophy by beating Milan in the 1995 Champions League final.

Manchester United have reached the final of the Europa League/UEFA Cup for the first time in their history.

The Red Devils have gone 10 matches unbeaten in this competition (W7 D3).

Jose Mourinho (Real Madrid) has won all six meetings with Ajax as a manager.

Stockholm’s Friends Arena is hosting a UEFA club competition final for the very first time.

About the venue:

Located in Sweden's capital city Stockholm, Friends Arena is named after an anti-bullying campaign.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored all four goals as Sweden marked the 2012 opening of the stadium with a 4-2 friendly win against England.

The venue has a retractable roof and a capacity of 50,000.

Where to watch:

The fans in India can catch Manchester United vs Ajax Europa League final on Ten 2 and Ten 1 HD while the live streaming option of the game is on tensports.com and Sony LIV.