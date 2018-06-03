हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Former Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino was named as the new boss of Spanish Liga side Leganes on Saturday.

Mauricio Pellegrino named as Leganes manager
It is the 46-year-old's first job since being sacked by the Saints after an underwhelming nine-month spell with the English Premier League side who went on to narrowly avoid relegation under Pellegrino's successor Mark Hughes by finishing 17th.

The Argentine has been handed a one-year contract at Leganes for what will be his third spell in Spain after also managing Alaves and Valencia.

Last season Madrid-based Leganes finished fourth from bottom -- albeit 14 points clear of the relegation zone -- under Asier Garitano, who has since joined Real Sociedad.

