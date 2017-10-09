Meet Jeakson Singh - India's first ever goal-scorer in a FIFA World Cup

New Delhi: Jeakson Singh got his name into football history books on Monday when he became the first-ever player from the country to score in a FIFA World Cup.

Jeakson's header, which will make even John Terry proud, brought India level at 1-1, but Colombian striker Juan Penaloza scored his second goal soon after re-start to seal the match at 2-1.

Idolising India legend Bhaichung Bhutia and Spaniard Sergio Busquets, Jeakson comes from the country's football hotbed Manipur. In fact, seven of the players in the ongoing FIFA U-17 World Cup squad are from that part of India.

The 16-year-old's favourite clubs are Bengaluru FC and Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Jackson was brought into the Indian U-17 squad earlier this year. He also led Minerva FC to 1-0 win against India U-17 in a practice match.

Interestingly, Jeakson likes mixed martial arts and watching the movies of John Abraham, who incidentally also owns the Indian Super League (ISL) club NorthEast United FC.