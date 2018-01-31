Mesut Ozil becomes highest-paid Arsenal player: Report

London: German World Cup-winner Mesut Ozil gave Arsenal a big boost on Wednesday by finally agreeing a new contract which will see him become the highest paid player in the club’s history, according to the BBC.

The broadcaster reports that the 29-year-old playmaker – who has been with the Gunners since joining from Real Madrid for a then-record club fee of £42.4million ($60million, 48.2million euros) in 2013 – signed a three-and-a-half year contract and will earn around £350,000 a week.

Speculation over both Ozil and Chilean Alexis Sanchez’s futures have plagued the club for almost a year, as their contracts were up at the end of the present campaign.

However, whilst Sanchez left for Manchester United, where he has become the highest paid player in the Premier League at a pre-tax weekly wage of £500,000, Ozil has committed himself to Arsenal until 2021.

According to the BBC, both parties reached an agreement last weekend and Ozil signed the new contract at Arsenal’s training ground on Wednesday.

Mercurial playmaker Ozil, a key member of the Germany side that won the 2014 World Cup, has scored 36 goals in 182 appearances and provided a high number of assists.

Arsenal have had a busy Wednesday as Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signed for reported club-record £56million from Borussia Dortmund, a move which is likely to prompt Olivier Giroud’s departure to Chelsea.