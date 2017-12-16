Mesut Ozil's wonder goal against Newcastle United, brings Arsenal back on track

New Delhi: Mesut Ozil and wonders have become an erratic entity in the English Premier League.

There are times, when he plays absolute garbage, but then there are moments of brilliance which overshadows his bad times.

Saturday was one such day, when Ozil showed his brilliance.

It was Arsenal vs Newcastle United, at the Emirates.

At the 23rd minute, Sanchez's first time shot hit a Newcastle defender, and in a crowd of players deflected towards Ozil.

Mesut 'The Magician' Ozil did what he does best (not assisting this time), he volleyed the ball at the far corner with a majestic touch, that would make old Zizou wonder about its technicolour beauty.

Ozil's goal gave Arsenal the lead, and won them the game. The game ended 1-0, in Arsenal's favor.

Here is the goal, have a look at its tremendous audacity: