Mexico

Mexican keeper Hugo Gonzalez escapes fatal bone injury in collision with Chilean forward

The injury occurred after Gonzalez was unable to control a shot on goal by Castillo in the 89th minute at the La Corregidora Stadium in Queretaro.

Image Courtesy: Reuters

Hugo Gonzalez, a goalkeeper for Mexico`s national football team, avoided a bone injury in a collision with Chilean forward Nicolas Castillo during a friendly on Tuesday night. 

"Gonzalez was kneed in the area of his right shoulder and pectoral muscle, causing him severe pain and making it impossible for him to continue playing; he was taken to the hospital, where X-rays and CT scans were taken, but no bone injury that might compromise an organ was found," Mexico`s football federation said in a statement.

The statement, which cited the national team`s medical staff, said that the goalkeeper will need to undergo a second round of tests but that for the moment he had only been diagnosed with severe bruising, reports Efe news agency.

The injury occurred after Gonzalez was unable to control a shot on goal by Castillo in the 89th minute at the La Corregidora Stadium in Queretaro.

The goalkeeper immediately dove forward to try to get his hands on the loose ball and collided with a sliding Castillo, who had followed his shot and managed to score the match-winning goal on his second attempt.

"I apologized to him. It was him or me. The play happened quickly, and I wish him the best in his recovery," Castillo told reporters afterwards.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper for Mexican-league club Necaxa is regarded as one of Mexico`s top goalkeepers and is expected to be part of the national team`s plans in the lead-up to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Gonzalez had made two key saves earlier in the match against Chile, but the late goal caused Mexico to lose for the third time in four matches since the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The goalkeeper had to exit the match and was replaced by Raul Gudiño, a 22-year-old who played well last Thursday in Mexico`s 3-2 victory over Costa Rica and is one of Mexico`s most promising young players.

