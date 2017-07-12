close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Michael Carrick replaces Wayne Rooney as new Manchester United captain

Former England skipper Rooney`s return to his boyhood team Everton left the armband vacant, with 35-year-old Carrick, whose testimonial was held at Old Trafford last month, taking over.

Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 12, 2017 - 10:33
Michael Carrick replaces Wayne Rooney as new Manchester United captain
Image courtesy: Instagram (Michael Carrick)

London: Manchester United`s long-serving midfielder Michael Carrick will replace the departed Wayne Rooney as captain, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Former England skipper Rooney`s return to his boyhood team Everton left the armband vacant, with 35-year-old Carrick, whose testimonial was held at Old Trafford last month, taking over.

“It feels great and it is such a huge honour to captain such a great club,” the long-serving Carrick told MUTV. “It is my 12th year now and I came as a 25 year old. I never thought I could be here for so long and achieve so much.

“I will just be myself, you can’t change and it is wrong to come into the role and then suddenly change, shouting and screaming at everyone, telling them what to do.

"I will speak when I need to speak, but I am quite laid back and chilled out really. I will try to lead by example.”

Carrick has made 459 appearances for United, scoring 24 goals, and penned a one-year contract extension in May to keep him at Old Trafford for the coming season.

TAGS

Michael CarrickWayne RooneyManchester Unitedcaptain

From Zee News

Women’s World Cup: Mithali Raj on verge of run-scoring record
cricket

Women’s World Cup: Mithali Raj on verge of run-scoring reco...

Indian coach selection: Cricket fraternity congratulates Ravi Shastri, Zaheer Khan for new roles
cricket

Indian coach selection: Cricket fraternity congratulates Ra...

Karolina Pliskova is new world number one in women’s tennis
Tennis

Karolina Pliskova is new world number one in women’s tennis

Angelo Mathews steps down as Sri Lankan cricket captain from all three formats
cricket

Angelo Mathews steps down as Sri Lankan cricket captain fro...

Zaheer Khan, Rahul Dravid&#039;s appointments a move to curb Ravi Shastri&#039;s autonomous authority as Team India head coach?
cricket

Zaheer Khan, Rahul Dravid's appointments a move to cur...

Venus Williams reaches 10th Wimbledon semi-final after dispatching Jelena Ostapenko
Tennis

Venus Williams reaches 10th Wimbledon semi-final after disp...

British Grand Prix: Future of Formula One racing at Silverstone in doubt as owners activate break clause
Other Sports

British Grand Prix: Future of Formula One racing at Silvers...

Rahul Dravid named overseas batting consultant​, Zaheer Khan as bowling coach under Ravi Shastri
cricket

Rahul Dravid named overseas batting consultant​, Zaheer Kha...

South Africa bowler Lonwabo Tsotsobe gets eight-year suspension for match fixing
cricket

South Africa bowler Lonwabo Tsotsobe gets eight-year suspen...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video