close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Michael Carrick says Manchester United will be 'giving everything' to win Premier League

The England midfielder also said that talented players failed at United as they could not handle the intensity of playing for the Old Trafford club.

Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, July 21, 2017 - 19:30
Michael Carrick says Manchester United will be &#039;giving everything&#039; to win Premier League
Courtesy Reuters

Manchester: Manchester United cannot be content with a top-four finish and must target the Premier League title next season, captain Michael Carrick has said.

The 35-year-old won three league titles in his first three seasons at United and collected two more before long-serving manager Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

"It's all about winning things," Carrick told British media on Thursday.

"In some ways, it's winning the league or nothing...I can't get my head around that – to say top four is acceptable. I know we've had changes and adjusted as players have come in and out and you can`t expect to win the league every year, but you've got to set out to do that.

"I was obviously fortunate enough to win the league straight away and, having that run we did in my first three years, gives you that taste of 'Right, it's all or nothing now', so maybe I was spoiled in my early years."

The England midfielder also said that talented players failed at United as they could not handle the intensity of playing for the Old Trafford club.

"I think it has done over the years, we can all see that, there are big players who come here and, for whatever reason, it hasn't worked for them," Carrick added.

"They haven't been able to deal with it. There is a certain level of expectation, standards, and scrutiny you probably don't get elsewhere."

United beat local rivals Manchester City 2-0 in a pre-season match in the International Champions Cup on Thursday night and will face Spanish champions Real Madrid this weekend.

TAGS

Manchester UnitedMichael CarrickOld TraffordPremier LeagueFootball NewsUEFA champions LeagueOld Trafford. Alex Ferguson

From Zee News

Amritraj brothers disappointed with Chennai Open shift to Pune
Tennis

Amritraj brothers disappointed with Chennai Open shift to P...

Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho is not for sale, says Jurgen Klopp
Football

Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho is not for sale, say...

ISL: New Chennaiyin FC coach John Gregory hails league&#039;s only five foreigners in statrting XI regulation
Football

ISL: New Chennaiyin FC coach John Gregory hails league...

Chaminda Vaas named Sri Lanka&#039;s pace bowling coach for India series
cricket

Chaminda Vaas named Sri Lanka's pace bowling coach for...

ACA manager Tim Cruickshank in India to explore potential investors for &#039;unemployed&#039; Aussie cricketers
cricket

ACA manager Tim Cruickshank in India to explore potential i...

AB de Villiers, wife Danielle announce birth of second child — See pic
cricket

AB de Villiers, wife Danielle announce birth of second chil...

Rajeev Shukla congratulates Team India and Harmanpreet Kaur for reaching &#039;Champions Trophy&#039; final
cricket

Rajeev Shukla congratulates Team India and Harmanpreet Kaur...

With Virender Sehwag as idol, Harmanpreet Kaur dons Viru&#039;s mask to whack Autralian bowlers for 171
cricket

With Virender Sehwag as idol, Harmanpreet Kaur dons Viru...

SL vs IND: Ailing Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal to miss out on Galle Test; Rangana Herath to lead side
cricket

SL vs IND: Ailing Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal to mis...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video