Michy Batshuayi scores twice as Chelsea beat Arsenal 3-0 in pre-season friendly

New Delhi: Michy Batshuayi and Willian were on target as Chelsea beat Arsenal 3-0 in Beijing to kick-start their pre-season Asian tour.

The Blues were in a ruthless mood as they met the Gunners for the first time since last season's FA Cup final in which Arsene Wenger's side won 2-1.

Brazilian Willian opened the scoring five minutes before half-time for the Premier League champions.

Hero of last season's title winning campaign, Batshuayi soon stepped up and stole the show. He produced a sublime effort and curled around Petr Cech from outside the area, before repeating his mastery with another long-distance effort to leave the Czech stopper standing helplessly.

Arsenal's record signing Alexandre Lacazette featured in the game, but was unable to make his mark in the scoring stakes in what was a disappointing outing for the men in red and white.

See Chelsea's goals here:

Not bad from Michy on the left foot... #CFCTour pic.twitter.com/HWCqsx4LCT — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 22, 2017

With three games already under their belt on the tour, the FA Cup holders looked remarkably lackadaisical, compared to Antonio Conte's outfit, who on their tour opener looked well ahead of their Community Shield opponents in terms of conditioning.