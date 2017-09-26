close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Midfielder Gareth Barry breaks EPL appearance record

Veteran midfielder Gareth Barry broke former Manchester United star Ryan Giggs' English Premier League (EPL) appearance record when he played in West Bromwich Albion's 0-2 loss to capital football club Arsenal here.

IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, September 26, 2017 - 14:11
Midfielder Gareth Barry breaks EPL appearance record

London: Veteran midfielder Gareth Barry broke former Manchester United star Ryan Giggs' English Premier League (EPL) appearance record when he played in West Bromwich Albion's 0-2 loss to capital football club Arsenal here.

The 36-year-old was on Monday made West Brom captain in honour of his 633rd EPL match, one more than Giggs, who played all his career in Manchester United, reports Xinhua news agency.

The match was Barry's 601st start in the EPL, which is also a record.

"It's obviously a nice moment," Barry said. "I'm very proud to reach this number but like anything I try to put it to the back of my mind and concentrate on the game of football.

Barry made his debut for Aston Villa at the age of 17 on May 2, 1998, when they beat Sheffield Wednesday 3-1.

He made 365 appearances for Villa before playing 132 matches in the top flight for Manchester City, with whom he won the title in 2012.

He featured 131 times for Everton and has played four games for West Brom since joining the club this summer.

During Monday's match at the Emirates Stadium, French centre forward Alexandre Lacazette's goals in the 20th and 67th minutes gave Arsenal a 2-0 win.

TAGS

Gareth BarryEPLappearance record

From Zee News

From bat thickness to DRS, ICC announces major changes in cricket rules
cricket

From bat thickness to DRS, ICC announces major changes in c...

Sushil Kumar&#039;s coach applies for Padma Bhushan for the wrestler
Other Sports

Sushil Kumar's coach applies for Padma Bhushan for the...

Arsene Wenger fumes over gruelling schedule
Football

Arsene Wenger fumes over gruelling schedule

Australian fans sink boot into Steve Smith’s underperforming, overpaid team
cricket

Australian fans sink boot into Steve Smith’s underperformin...

Kapil Dev’s 1983 Cricket World Cup win gets a Bollywood biopic
cricket

Kapil Dev’s 1983 Cricket World Cup win gets a Bollywood bio...

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli gets one-year ban for ticket touting
Football

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli gets one-year ban for tic...

England vs West Indies, 4th ODI: Live streaming, live telecast, time in IST
cricket

England vs West Indies, 4th ODI: Live streaming, live telec...

Prithvi Shaw versus Sachin Tendulkar: A comparison on their feats as teenage batsmen in domestic cricket
cricket

Prithvi Shaw versus Sachin Tendulkar: A comparison on their...

Alexandre Lacazette strikes twice for Arsenal to see off West Brom
Football

Alexandre Lacazette strikes twice for Arsenal to see off We...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video