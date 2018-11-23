Midfielder N'Golo Kante signs new five-year deal with Chelsea

French international midfielder N'Golo Kante has committed his long-term future to Chelsea by signing a new five-year contract, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Kante, who joined Chelsea from Leicester City in the summer of 2016, helped the club win the title in his very first season at Stamford Bridge and was rewarded for his consistent play by being named the 'Player of the Year' by the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) and Football Writers' Association (FWA).

"I'm happy to extend my time with Chelsea, it has been two beautiful years and I wish for more to come," the 27-year-old two-times Premier League winner said in a statement.

"Since I came, I completely improved as a player, challenged myself and got some awards I never thought about. I like the city, I like the club and I am happy to be here for more time."

Looking forward to five more years with Kante, the official website quoted club director Marina Granovskaia saying, "We are delighted N’Golo has signed a new contract and sees his long-term future with Chelsea. When he arrived, we knew we had signed a special player but he has astounded everybody with his tireless and unselfish displays."

Granovskaia further said that Kante is a dedicated professional and a humble human being off the pitch despite he is a world champion and a two-time Premier League winner.

Kante tasted his first Premier League title triumph with Leicester City in the 2015-16 season and also started all seven matches for France as they lifted the World Cup in Russia earlier this year.