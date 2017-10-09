close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Mohammed Salah goals take Egypt to first FIFA World Cup since 1990

Egypt last qualified for the World Cup in 1990 with the record seven-time African champions suffering numerous heart-breaking failures since.

AFP| Last Updated: Monday, October 9, 2017 - 09:26
Mohammed Salah goals take Egypt to first FIFA World Cup since 1990
Courtesy: Twitter

Cairo: Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah converted a stoppage-time penalty to give Egypt a dramatic 2-1 win over Congo Brazzaville Sunday and a place at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Salah put Egypt ahead during the second half in Alexandria only for Arnold Bouka Moutou to equalise two minutes from the end of regular time.

The victory gave Egypt an uncatchable four-point lead over Uganda in Group E with one round of fixtures remaining.

Uganda were held 0-0 by Ghana in Kampala Saturday.

A defensive blunder allowed constant menace Salah to fire past goalkeeper Barel Mouko on 63 minutes at the 85,000-capacity Borg El Arab Stadium.

But Congo threatened to turn party-poopers as substitute Moutou, a France-based defender, beat 44-year-old goalkeeper Essam El Hadary from inside the box.

A draw would not have been enough for Egypt to seal qualification and they sought a winning goal, which came when Salah sent Mouko the wrong way with his spot-kick.

Egypt last qualified for the World Cup in 1990 with the record seven-time African champions suffering numerous heart-breaking failures since.

The desperation to qualify was so great ahead of the Congo match that Argentina-born Egypt coach Hector Cuper admitted he was taking medication for high blood pressure.

"I am taking hypertension medicine due to the stress I suffer from continuing criticism," he told reporters without specifying who his critics were.

"Life is full of stress, but the challenge of reaching the World Cup is the toughest stress I have faced."

Egypt also beat Congo away and Ghana and Uganda at home to accumulate 12 points, with the only loss away to Uganda.

Nigeria became the first African qualifiers Saturday with a 1-0 Group B win over Zambia in Uyo thanks to a goal from another English Premier League player, Alex Iwobi of Arsenal.

Tunisia or the Democratic Republic of Congo will qualify from Group A and Morocco or the Ivory Coast from Group C.

All four Group D teams -- Senegal, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde and South Africa -- are in contention to finish first with the final matchday scheduled for November.

TAGS

Mohammed SalahEgypt FootballFIFA 2018 World CupFootball News

From Zee News

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Chile&#039;s national anthem was cut short in their opener against England
Football

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Chile's national anthem was cut s...

Watch: Jinder Mahal beats Shinsuke Nakamura without The Singh Brothers, retains WWE title
Other Sports

Watch: Jinder Mahal beats Shinsuke Nakamura without The Sin...

Steve Smith leaves heartwarming message for India as he returns to Australia
cricket

Steve Smith leaves heartwarming message for India as he ret...

Ranji Trophy 2017 Live, Round 1: Catch score updates from Day 4
cricket

Ranji Trophy 2017 Live, Round 1: Catch score updates from D...

Germany win historic 10th 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier
Football

Germany win historic 10th 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier

Robert Lewandowski helps Poland seal FIFA 2018 World Cup berth with Montenegro win
Football

Robert Lewandowski helps Poland seal FIFA 2018 World Cup be...

PKL 2017: Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Patna Pirates 33-29
Pro Kabaddi League 2017Other Sports

PKL 2017: Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Patna Pirates 33-29

Poland reach 2018 FIFA World Cup; Scots&#039; dreams ended in dramatic draw
Football

Poland reach 2018 FIFA World Cup; Scots' dreams ended...

US vice president Mike Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Other Sports

US vice president Mike Pence leaves NFL game after players...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video