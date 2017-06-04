Mohun Bagan confirm participation in Indian football stakeholders's meeting

New Delhi: Mohun Bagan on Saturday said it will be sending one of its top officials to the Indian football stakeholders' meeting in Kuala Lumpur next week, signalling that its intent to be a part of the ISL remains intact.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) will have a meeting with its stakeholders in the Malaysian capital on June 7 to discuss the roadmap for Indian football under the aegis of the Asian Football Confederation.

After AIFF president Praful Patel responded to Indian Football Association secretary Utpal Ganguli's letter, which raised issues pertaining to Mohun Bagan and East Bengal's participation in the Indian Super League, both clubs contemplated attending the meeting.

"This is to inform that Mr. Debasish Dutta, Director, United Mohun Bagan Football Team Pvt Ltd will attend the meeting of all stakeholders of Indian football scheduled at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Wednesday, 7th June 2017 convened by Asian Football Confederation," the club said in a statement.

East Bengal had earlier confirmed its participation in the stakeholders meeting at AFC headquarters.

Maintaining their demand to waive franchise fee and seeking fund from central pool, the two traditional clubs on May 27 had echoed "no Mohun Bagan, East Bengal no ISL", and had threatened to boycott the meeting.