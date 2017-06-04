close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Mohun Bagan confirm participation in Indian football stakeholders's meeting

East Bengal had earlier confirmed its participation in the stakeholders meeting at AFC headquarters.

PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, June 4, 2017 - 00:21
Mohun Bagan confirm participation in Indian football stakeholders&#039;s meeting

New Delhi: Mohun Bagan on Saturday said it will be sending one of its top officials to the Indian football stakeholders' meeting in Kuala Lumpur next week, signalling that its intent to be a part of the ISL remains intact.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) will have a meeting with its stakeholders in the Malaysian capital on June 7 to discuss the roadmap for Indian football under the aegis of the Asian Football Confederation.

After AIFF president Praful Patel responded to Indian Football Association secretary Utpal Ganguli's letter, which raised issues pertaining to Mohun Bagan and East Bengal's participation in the Indian Super League, both clubs contemplated attending the meeting.

"This is to inform that Mr. Debasish Dutta, Director, United Mohun Bagan Football Team Pvt Ltd will attend the meeting of all stakeholders of Indian football scheduled at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Wednesday, 7th June 2017 convened by Asian Football Confederation," the club said in a statement.

East Bengal had earlier confirmed its participation in the stakeholders meeting at AFC headquarters.

Maintaining their demand to waive franchise fee and seeking fund from central pool, the two traditional clubs on May 27 had echoed "no Mohun Bagan, East Bengal no ISL", and had threatened to boycott the meeting.

TAGS

Mohun BaganISLIndia FootballKuala LumpurAIFFFootball News

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

TNPL team Kovai Kings retains South African Lance Klusener as coach
cricket

TNPL team Kovai Kings retains South African Lance Klusener...

DDCA members oppose Justice Vikramjit Sen&#039;s amendments
cricket

DDCA members oppose Justice Vikramjit Sen's amendments

Skipper Virat Kohli admits seeking &#039;master&#039; MS Dhoni&#039;s advice every now and then
ICC Champions Trophycricket

Skipper Virat Kohli admits seeking 'master' MS Dh...

ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Match 3: All-round South Africa humble Sri Lanka by 96 runs in Group B clash
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Match 3: All-round South Africa...

Angry Sunil Gavaskar hits back at Ramachandra Guha&#039;s &#039;conflict of interest&#039; accusation
cricket

Angry Sunil Gavaskar hits back at Ramachandra Guha's...

Indian men&#039;s hockey team settle for 2-2 draw against Germany
Other Sports

Indian men's hockey team settle for 2-2 draw against G...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video