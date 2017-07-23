close
Much-awaited Diego Maradona's Kolkata tour rescheduled from October 2-4

PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, July 23, 2017 - 00:09
Much-awaited Diego Maradona&#039;s Kolkata tour rescheduled from October 2-4

Kolkata: The much-awaited Diego Maradona's city sojourn in September is rescheduled to October 2-4, organisers said here on Saturday.

The Argentine legend in his second trip to the football- crazy city was to lock horns against former India captain Sourav Ganguly on September 19 as the exhibition match, titled 'Match for Unity' will now be held on the Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

"To my fans, who are eagerly awaiting me in Kolkata, I wanted to let you know that I will now be coming on October 2," Maradona was quoted saying in a media release.

The exhibition match would be held at the Aditya School of Sports in Barasat where he would conduct a football workshop.

There will also be a host of other activities in the two-day visit including meeting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the release said.

TAGS

Diego MaradonaKolkataSourav GangulyGandhi JayantiMamata BanerjeeFootball News

