Mumbai’s El Clasico match tentatively postponed to October

Legends from Real Madrid and Barcelona were slated to take part in the game. This match is also being looked as a bit of a curtain raiser to the FIFA Under-17 World Cup which will begin in India in October.        

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, September 11, 2017 - 00:16
Kolkata: The El Clasico exhibition match which was to take place in Mumbai on September 15 has been postponed. The game is now to be tentatively held in October. The organisers of the match have confirmed that the postponement has happened due to the unavailability of a few players.

One of the organisers of the game was quoted to be saying, "There has been some availability issues with the players, so as of now it's not happening on September 15. It will now be held tentatively in first week of October ahead of the World Cup."

An agreement was earlier signed at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, home of Real Madrid, for the match, and former India forward Dipendu Biswas was named the brand ambassador.

It was reported that the likes of Roberto Carlos, Ronaldinho, Nicolas Anelka, Luis Figo, Carles Puyol, Simao, Fernando Morientes and Michel Salgado were to participate in the match, which was shifted to Mumbai from Kolkata because of logistical problems. (With PTI inputs)

