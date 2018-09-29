हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Cristiano Ronaldo

My goal was better than Mohamed Salah’s: Cristiano Ronaldo on goal of the year award

Juventus Football Club star Cristiano Ronaldo claimed that his bicycle kick was better than Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah’s edge of the box strike, which won the FIFA Puskas Award. 

Image Courtesy: Twitter

Juventus Football Club star Cristiano Ronaldo claimed that his bicycle kick was better than Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah’s edge of the box strike, which won the FIFA Puskas Award. 

"Salah deserved to win the Puskas award, it was a good goal. But let's be honest, let's not lie to ourselves, my goal was the best," Ronaldo told on his Instagram page.

Image Courtesy: Reuters

The 33-year-old had scored a match-winning goal with an overhead bicycle kick for Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals against Juventus. The stunning effort saw Ronaldo receive a standing ovation from the Juventus fans. The Portuguese star, however, lost out to Egypt’s Mohamed Salah for FIFA’s best goal of the year of the award. 

"I'm not disappointed, life is like that, sometimes you win and others lose, what interests me is that in 15 years of career I managed to maintain the same levels of performance," Ronaldo said.

Salah won the Puskas award for his edge of the box curling strike against Everton in the Premier League last year. He had scored 44 goals for his debut season with Liverpool. Interestingly, even Ronaldo had netted 44 goals in the previous season.  

"Awards are awards, I already have a lot. I play to win and not to win awards," the five-time Ballon d'Or winner said. 

(With Agency inputs)

