My son loves Kylian Mbappe: Neymar

Brazilian striker Neymar has revealed that his son, Davi Lucca da Silva Santos, is a big fan of his Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) teammate Kylian Mbappe.

The 26-year-old further stated that his son always looks for Mbappe`s photograph and shares the same with his school friends with joy.

"My son loves Mbappe a lot. I took him to training and he was talking about Kylian all the time," Goal.com quoted Neymar, as saying."He wanted to take a picture to show his friends at school, he took it and was very happy," he added.

Reflecting on Mbappe`s skill-set as a player, the Brazilian said that he is a technical leader and knows his responsibilities very well.

"I know my value, I know the pressure that exists, I know my responsibilities. But we have many quality players who also have their responsibilities," he said.

"Kylian is one of them. He is a technical leader and the group respects him. As soon as he opens his mouth to say something we listen to him and understand him, no matter how old he is," he added.

Kylian Mbappe scored four goals to help PSG beat Lyon 5-0 in their Ligue 1 match on Sunday.