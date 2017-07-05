NADA revokes Subrata Paul's provisional suspension; no ban, just warning to Indian football goalkeeper

New Delhi: Veteran India goalkeeper Subrata Paul today earned a massive reprieve after the National Anti- Doping Agency (NADA) revoked his provisional suspension, letting him off with a warning with regards to violation of anti-doping rule earlier this year.

The NADA stated that Paul has been able to prove that his dope violation was "not intentional". The regulatory body has directed the All India Football Federation to take action against the national team doctor.

The dope sample of Paul was collected on March 18 during an out-of-competition test in Mumbai by NADA.

His sample tested positive in National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) for the presence of prohibited substance - Terbutaline (Beta-2-Agonist) - as per the WADA prohibited list 2017.

"In this case, the anti-doping rule violation involves a specified substance and the athlete was able to prove that the dope violation was not intentional. Under article 10.5.1.1 of the NADA code wherein a provision for no significant fault or negligence is available, Subrata Paul has been reprimanded for anti doping rule violation although no period of ineligibility has been imposed upon him. His suspension stands revoked with immediate effect," the NADA release stated.

ADDP conducted hearings on May 31 and June 6.

The disciplinary panel had some strong words for the AIFF, which had been negligent in providing proper guidelines for its players.

"The Anti Doping Disciplinary Panel has also warned the All India Football Federation for negligence as it has failed to provide guidelines to be followed by team doctor appointed by them. It is a strict liability of the federation to take absolute precaution for prohibited substances in any form either in medicines or dietary/nutritional supplements."

The panel has suggested action against the Indian team doctor.

"The doctor during his appearance before the panel had admitted in writing that he failed to take due care in prescribing the medicine to the athlete which led to his ingestion of prohibited substance. The federation has been directed to take necessary action against the team doctor," the release stated.