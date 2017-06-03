Nepal game is vital for next AFC Asian Cup qualifier, feels Indian medio Eugeneson Lyngdoh

Mumbai: India are warming up for the June 13 AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Kyrgyzstan by taking on Nepal here on June 6 and medio Eugeneson Lyngdoh feels it was a key game for the national team's players to again jell well after playing for their respective clubs in the I-League.

"The mood in the team is great. We are all excited to be representing the country again after the long season. The Nepal game is important so that we are set up before the game against Kyrgyzstan," Lyngdoh told reporters here today ahead of his training session with the national team at the Football Arena in the Andheri Sports Complex.

"It's the right preparation (for the game against Kyrgyzstan at Bengaluru) as playing against any team will help us to jell as a team. We are coming back after so many months and it's important to get our system right before playing against Kyrgyzstan," added Lyngdoh who had made his international debut against Nepal two years ago.

"It was my first match and I remember it as a dream come true. Obviously I was a new player and senior players Robin Singh, Sunil (Chhetri) and a couple of other guys and coaching staff supported me," he recalled about his debut in the first leg of the two-legged 2018 FIFA World Cup pre qualifier in 2015.

India's world ranking has improved by leaps and bounds and Lyngdoh has been part of the climb to the world's 100th rank.

"The journey has been tough. We have had ups and downs. There were games we played badly and there were games we played really well. Things have fallen at the right path and now we are 100 in the world," said Lyngdoh about the progress.

"We have a lot to learn and this is a start. We have greater things ahead of us. We aim to be among the elite and I don't see why we can't be as we have the talent," added the 30-year-old Shillong-born player.

Lyngdoh said the entire team has got a big boost by the availability of star striker and captain Sunil Chhetri for the game against Nepal after he looked a doubt following a hamstring injury.

"It's obviously a big boost to the whole team. He's been great and he's been proving himself time after time. We need him to lead us on the pitch," he quipped.

Manipur-born winger Udanta Singh will miss the game due to a serious hamstring injury and while ruing his absence, Lyngdoh felt there were others to fill in the breach.

"Obviously he is one of our weapons, but we have players available to replace him as he's injured," said Lyngdoh.

Looking ahead to the Kyrgyzstan game to follow the friendly against Nepal, Lyngdoh said it was a crucial game in terms of qualifying for the 2019 Asian Cup.

"Kyrgyzstan are one of the biggest sides in the group. Getting three points against them is very vital for our qualification. We will be doing our best to get three points so as to make it six points from two games," he said.

The team had beaten Myanmar earlier in an away game to get three points. Macau is the fourth team in India's group.

"We have a lot of confidence but we cannot be overconfident about our chances. But we do believe in ourselves that we can make it (to the 2019 AFC Asian Cup)," he added.