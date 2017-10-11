Netherlands fail to reach World Cup finals, captain Arjen Robben retires

Amsterdam: Netherlands captain Arjen Robben signalled the end of his international career on Tuesday after his country failed to reach the 2018 World Cup finals despite a 2-0 win over Sweden.

The Bayern Munich star signed off by scoring both goals in Amsterdam as the Dutch fell well short of the unlikely 7-0 win they needed to make the play-offs after a desperately disappointing qualifying campaign.

The 33-year-old Robben scored 37 times in 96 appearances for the Netherlands and helped them reach the 2010 World Cup final where they lost 1-0 to Spain after extra-time.

The Dutch also progressed to the last four at the 2014 finals before losing to Argentina on penalties.

"Fourteen years, it`s beautiful, magnificent even," said Robben, who made his international debut against Portugal in April 2003.

"I will always remember the 2010 World Cup and 2014. Those are my best memories. During those two competitions we formed a real team."

The elimination is fresh humiliation for the nation that reached the 2010 World Cup final and the semi-finals four years later, after they also missed out on Euro 2016 qualification.